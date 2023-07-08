JABA Senior Cool Care program providing air conditioners to qualifying seniors

Advertise With Us
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seniors in Charlottesville have another way to stay cool this summer.

Senior Cool Care is a program from JABA that provides fans and air conditioners to adults over the age of 60 who need cooling in their homes.

There are some income requirements to be eligible for a new unit.

Households of one must have an income of less than $1,823/month, and households of two must have an income of less than $2,465/month.

Funding for the program is provided by Dominion Energy.

The program runs through October 31. You can call 434-817-5244 to apply.

