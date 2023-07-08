Advertise With Us
AARP advises caution when you selling your time share

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) AARP urges time share owners to be cautious when trying to sell their time share.

According to Martin Bailey with the Fraud Watch Network, some scammers target people looking to sell their time shares and can pose as a company trying to help. He added a big red flag is that they will require you to pay multiple fees upfront.

“They will also say don’t worry about paying the mortgage or maintenance fees, pay it to us and we will take care of everything for you, they pocket the money and then a few months down the road all of sudden your mortgage is being foreclosed you are being sued for backed maintenance fees and you thought everything was fine.” said Bailey.

Bailey said sometimes victims of scams don’t know where to go for help or next steps to take because everything happens so quickly, but he added that you can call the Fraud Watch Network.

“We go step by step on how they can protect themselves and what we are really doing is building a wall, we are putting bricks in a wall so the scammers find it harder to get.” said Bailey.

Bailey said if you want to sell through a third party company to do your research by looking for complaints as well as use resources like the Better Business Bureau and Federal Trade Commission.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

