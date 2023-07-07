Advertise With Us
VDOT: Major traffic projects coming to Albemarle, Orange, and Madison Counties

By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Three major traffic projects are coming to Albemarle, Orange, and Madison Counties.

Sharon Ketcham with VDOT says two of the projects are roundabouts.

One will be in Albemarle County at District Avenue and Hydraulic Road, and another will be in Madison County at the intersection of Routes 230 and 687.

Together the projects will cost up to $21 million.

“You could have an area where you see a bunch of accidents, an intersection that’s just simply not safe, and so that’s when you see a lot of these roundabout projects come into play,” Ketcham said.

Orange County will take on an improvement project to fix traffic congestion at the intersection of Route 3 and Route 20.

Ketcham says these projects may take years to complete, but affirms they are worth the wait to improve traffic flow.

