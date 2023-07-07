Unsettled weekend, but not a wash out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dress for comfort. We’ll see our heat wave continue. After morning fog, we’ll have partly sunny skies, and high temperatures around 90. A slow moving cold front to our west will keep conditions unsettled through the weekend into early next week. While we don’t expect wash out conditions, any scattered storm could produce, a period of heavy rain and gusty wind. Once the front advances to our east, conditions will begin to dry by Tuesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Scattered showers & storm, areas of fog, Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Showers & storms, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Monday: Clouds & sun, few storms, High: mid 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

