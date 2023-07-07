Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority conducting additional testing on contaminated water

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority is doing additional testing on water from the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant.

The plant was closed after low levels of potentially harmful chemicals were found in the water.

RWSA tested the water on May 24 and got the results back six weeks later.

RWSA says it does not know the source of the contamination but theorizes it could be due to runoff from the rain.

It says the samples are now going to Indiana because it is where one of the only facilities that can do this testing is located.

Currently, the lab is dealing with a backlog so it may take another four to six weeks to get the results back.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.