Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Prolyfyck Run Crew hosting run challenge to raise money and awareness

Prolyfyck was founded in 2018, and co-founder William Jones says its mission is to empower people, especially in historically marginalized Black communities.
By Maggie Glass
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prolyfyck Run Crew is hosting a run challenge to raise money and awareness for neighborhoods all around Charlottesville.

Prolyfyck was founded in 2018, and co-founder William Jones says its mission is to empower people, especially in historically marginalized Black and brown communities in Charlottesville.

“It’s really about integration, you know. We go through these neighborhoods, and they may never see anybody, so to add this challenge we gonna be running through their neighborhood six times a day,” Jones said. “Some of those kids are going to grow up and be like ‘Man, I remember those crazy jokers kept doing this, they must have been so tired doing this. I could do it [too],’” Jones said.

The group is hoping to serve as an inspiration for people and to remind them that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

A link to donate to Prolyfyck is available here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant
Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority conducting additional testing on contaminated water
drums
Crozet Elementary teacher using grant funds to start new drumming program
Roanoke City Sheriff
Former UVA wide receiver charged with indecent liberties with a child
Montpelier (FILE)
Eola Dance named president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation