Prolyfyck Run Crew hosting run challenge to raise money and awareness

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Prolyfyck Run Crew is hosting a run challenge to raise money and awareness for neighborhoods all around Charlottesville.

Prolyfyck was founded in 2018, and co-founder William Jones says its mission is to empower people, especially in historically marginalized Black and brown communities in Charlottesville.

“It’s really about integration, you know. We go through these neighborhoods, and they may never see anybody, so to add this challenge we gonna be running through their neighborhood six times a day,” Jones said. “Some of those kids are going to grow up and be like ‘Man, I remember those crazy jokers kept doing this, they must have been so tired doing this. I could do it [too],’” Jones said.

The group is hoping to serve as an inspiration for people and to remind them that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.

A link to donate to Prolyfyck is available here.

