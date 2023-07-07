New regional emergency radio project set in motion

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Staunton, Augusta County and Waynesboro have teamed up to install new emergency radio systems.

The SAW localities agreed to combine infrastructure and switch to P-25 radio systems for emergency responders. The new system would create one frequency with multiple channels for the municipalities and their agencies.

Representatives from each locality serve on a board to make decisions and collaborate on the best approach for the project. Board Chairman Kurt Plowman said this radio service will bridge gaps between agencies and localities.

“Police departments, sheriff’s offices and fire departments work very closely together,” Plowman said. “Right now we have three different radio systems and the goal is to put us all on one system with better coverage and better opportunities to interoperate with each other in the event of a major incident.”

The P-25 radio systems will connect the municipalities and allow for ease of access for the public and increased communication between agencies and municipalities.

Plowman said these changes can be life saving.

“Not being able to respond or having to yell at each other or call is not safe. Everybody, first responders as well as the public are going to be safe because of the new system,” Plowman said.

Multiple radio tower locations will help connect first responders to other agencies as well as remedy some “dead-zones” in the county. Plowman said that it was impossible to cover all of Augusta County, but the new systems can increase coverage as much as possible.

“With the diversity of having the controllers, coverage will be better because we have more antenna sites to actually provide services,” Plowman said. “Augusta County’s radio frequencies are going right through Staunton’s so it made a lot of sense for us all to put one set of infrastructure in place.”

The radio system will connect the “SAW” area with outside localities.

“This will allow us to better integrate not only the three jurisdictions, but our neighboring jurisdictions,” Plowman said. “We’re going to have connections to their systems as well.”

This project proposal not only benefits first responders, it equips emergency communication centers (ECC) with better technology.

“Everything that involves a radio for all three jurisdictions are going to be replaced as a part of this project,” Plowman said. “There’s going to be new equipment at each one of the towers, there’s going to be two brains to the system at different locations for some diversity. Everything that is currently used right now is going to be replaced within the next two years.”

Plowman said first responders often respond to calls outside their municipalities because of the interconnectedness of the agencies (Augusta County responds to Staunton fire calls and vice versa).

“Anywhere in the county look at the number of firetrucks from different stations and different localities,” Plowman said. “Staunton’s Fire has met scenes with things like Rockingham County. We might be outside our county area working cooperatively with another agency.”

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.