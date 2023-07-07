Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Former UVA wide receiver charged with indecent liberties with a child

Roanoke City Sheriff
Roanoke City Sheriff(WDBJ7)
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former UVA wide receiver is charged with indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge.

Officials at Warren Fleming High School in Roanoke say Warren Craft Jr. was working at the school as an assistant football coach at the time of the incident.

Craft was remanded into the custody of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and subsequently released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Craft played for the Cavaliers in 2017.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Prolyfyck
Prolyfyck Run Crew hosting run challenge to raise money and awareness
Montpelier (FILE)
Eola Dance named president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA working under revised schedule for the rest of the summer
VDOT: Major traffic projects coming to Albemarle, Orange, and Madison Counties