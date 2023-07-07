Former UVA wide receiver charged with indecent liberties with a child

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A former UVA wide receiver is charged with indecent liberties with a child and carnal knowledge.

Officials at Warren Fleming High School in Roanoke say Warren Craft Jr. was working at the school as an assistant football coach at the time of the incident.

Craft was remanded into the custody of the Roanoke Sheriff’s Office and subsequently released on a $5,000 secured bond.

Craft played for the Cavaliers in 2017.

