Eola Dance named president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Foundation has named its new president and CEO following a controversy surrounding its newly elected board members.

Eola Dance is the new president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation.

“One of our initiatives that we are anticipating is the memorial for the enslaved,” Dance said.

The controversy stemmed from a tension regarding the relatives of those who had been enslaved in Montpelier and whether or not they should have a voice in how the property is managed and run.

New board members were elected in May, and they say their goal is to directly address those tensions.

“One of [our] key steps is in bringing together descendants, and we use the definition that is really broad and connects with those who see themselves as connected to the history in addition to the documented 300 people and their descendants who would have the opportunity to help inform what the memorial could and should be,” Dance said.

Dance says the memorial will provide a space for remembrance and healing in Montpelier.

“It will be a unique opportunity for all people to come to Montpelier for healing, reconciliation and dialogue around the history of slavery and what we want for ourselves today, as well as our future generations,” Dance said.

Dance says that since the planning is still in an early stage, there is no firm timeframe or budget at this time.

