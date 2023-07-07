Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Eola Dance named president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation

Montpelier (FILE)
Montpelier (FILE)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Montpelier Foundation has named its new president and CEO following a controversy surrounding its newly elected board members.

Eola Dance is the new president and CEO of the Montpelier Foundation.

“One of our initiatives that we are anticipating is the memorial for the enslaved,” Dance said.

The controversy stemmed from a tension regarding the relatives of those who had been enslaved in Montpelier and whether or not they should have a voice in how the property is managed and run.

New board members were elected in May, and they say their goal is to directly address those tensions.

“One of [our] key steps is in bringing together descendants, and we use the definition that is really broad and connects with those who see themselves as connected to the history in addition to the documented 300 people and their descendants who would have the opportunity to help inform what the memorial could and should be,” Dance said.

Dance says the memorial will provide a space for remembrance and healing in Montpelier.

“It will be a unique opportunity for all people to come to Montpelier for healing, reconciliation and dialogue around the history of slavery and what we want for ourselves today, as well as our future generations,” Dance said.

Dance says that since the planning is still in an early stage, there is no firm timeframe or budget at this time.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Prolyfyck
Prolyfyck Run Crew hosting run challenge to raise money and awareness
Roanoke City Sheriff
Former UVA wide receiver charged with indecent liberties with a child
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA working under revised schedule for the rest of the summer
Prolyfyck
Prolyfyck Run Crew hosting run challenge to raise money and awareness