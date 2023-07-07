Advertise With Us
Crozet Elementary teacher using grant funds to start new drumming program

By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A dozen teachers in Albemarle County have received more than $21,000 in grants.

The Shannon Foundation has been giving out grants ever since it was established in 1990, and it gives teachers like Crozet Elementary teacher Tracy Brown the chance to bring new ideas into the classroom.

“When I got the email, I actually cried because tears of joy. The Shannon grants are competitive, and I thought ‘I’ll write this on a whim and see how it goes,’” Brown said. “The $4,600 that I got awarded is going to go to purchasing 16 drums.”

Purchasing these drums has helped Brown start a new program, ‘Drumming to Discover.’

“We’re going to learn vibration and world geography because we’re going to be studying different cultures and how they use drumming in their cultures and how we can incorporate individual preferences and composition and improvisation in our drumming,” Brown said.

This one grant will benefit current students as well as those who attend Crozet Elementary in the future.

“Beyond just this year, we’re going to be using this program for many, many years to come, so that’s really exciting. That’s what I’m most excited about,” Brown said.

