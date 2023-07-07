Charlottesville Track Club hosting 2023 All-Comers Summer Track Meets series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the month of July, the Charlottesville Track Club is hosting its All-Comers Summer Track Meets race series.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation for Childhood Cancer has partnered with the event and will be present at every meet.

The races are the community’s oldest ongoing running event, having been established in the summer of 1975.

The races will be held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. until the end of July.

Distances range from 100 meters to 2 miles, including a parent-child relay race.

The events are free and open to all. For more information on how to register, click here.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.