Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA working under revised schedule for the rest of the summer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is under a revised schedule for the rest of the summer.

Due to a recommendation from a recent operational review, the CASPCA will be closed on Mondays for staff training and shelter cleaning.

Walk-in appointments are available Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Scheduled appointments are available Friday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

