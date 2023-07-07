Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA working under revised schedule for the rest of the summer

Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA
Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is under a revised schedule for the rest of the summer.

Due to a recommendation from a recent operational review, the CASPCA will be closed on Mondays for staff training and shelter cleaning.

Walk-in appointments are available Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m.

Scheduled appointments are available Friday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Roundabout sign (FILE)
VDOT: Major traffic projects coming to Albemarle, Orange, and Madison Counties
(FILE)
Charlottesville Track Club hosting 2023 All-Comers Summer Track Meets series
Morning Rush: PFAS Detected | New Brewery | Ice Cream Survey
Alzheimer’s Drug, Leqembi, approved by FDA Thursday