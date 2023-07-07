Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA working under revised schedule for the rest of the summer
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is under a revised schedule for the rest of the summer.
Due to a recommendation from a recent operational review, the CASPCA will be closed on Mondays for staff training and shelter cleaning.
Walk-in appointments are available Tuesday through Thursday from 12 to 4 p.m.
Scheduled appointments are available Friday through Sunday from 12 to 6 p.m.
