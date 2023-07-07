An Unsettled Weekend Ahead. Here’s What You Can Expect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Another hot and muggy day ahead with a high heat index, stay hydrated. Into the afternoon and evening, expecting a chance for showers and storms. Through Monday, there are daily opportunities for rain and storms. Into Sunday, expecting an increased, slight risk for severe weather. That could bring strong damaging wind gusts, hail, and heavy downpours. While much of central Virginia is out of drought conditions, areas mainly west of the Blue Ridges and into the valley are still in need of rain. Check back for updates.

Today: Afternoon showers and storms. Highs around 90.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with some lingering showers and patchy fog. Lows around 70.

Saturday & Sunday: Afternoon showers and storms, with an increasing risk for severe weather. Highs in the 80′s. Lows around 70.

Monday: Few afternoon storms. Highs in the mid 80′s. Lows in the mid 60′s.

Tuesday & Wednesday: Dry and sunny. Highs around 90.

Thursday: Showers and storms. Highs around 90.

