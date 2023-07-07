Advertise With Us
Alzheimer’s Drug, Leqembi, approved by FDA Thursday

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A drug to help slow the progression of Alzheimer’s will soon be available.

Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved Leqembi.

The Alzheimer’s Association said this is the first Alzheimer’s treatment approved that changes the underlying course of the disease.

”By slowing the progression of the disease when taken in the early stages of Alzheimer’s individuals will have more time to participate in daily life and live independently,” Joanne Pike, Alzheimer’s Association President and CEO said. “It means being present for more birthdays, graduations and those everyday moments that this disease robs people of.”

The Alzheimer’s Association said with this approval early detection and diagnosis are critical to ensure patients get the most benefits from it.

