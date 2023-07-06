Advertise With Us
UVA School of Nursing guaranteeing graduate school admission for qualifying alumni

UVA School of Nursing
UVA School of Nursing(WVIR)
By Amaya Mitchell
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Nursing is hoping to address a shortage impacting the healthcare field while also helping its alumni further their education.

Associate Dean of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Melissa Gomes says that UVA’s School of Nursing is now guaranteeing admission for qualifying alumni interested in going to graduate school.

“We want to ensure that if the student wanted to go back, they could come here to UVA, and then we could help them to reach their goals,” Gomes said. “We know that graduate school applications, the process can be cumbersome, and we wanted to make sure that we could eliminate that as a barrier.”

Gomes says the school will offer several options for whatever a student wants to specialize in.

