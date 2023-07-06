Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA researchers looking for new ways to stop hearing loss

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - You’ll be happy to hear about new findings from UVA researchers that may help stop hearing loss.

Hair-like cells in the inner ear help transfer sound vibrations to the brain. They’re an integral part of hearing, and a part of hearing loss.

UVA Professor of Neuroscience Jung-Bum Shin says the main reason why we lose our sense of hearing as we age is because we lose those hair cells after 60-70 years.

“They just run out of juice and they just die,” Shin said.

The body does not re-grow them, but researchers may have found a way to repair them.

“We think that we identified a switch or mechanism of how hair cells repair themselves,” Shin said.

The next step is to see if they can regulate and enhance the repair capacity.

In the future, medication could be used to help the cells survive longer.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Charlottesville Area Transit (FILE)
Charlottesville Area Transit seeking community feedback
Cultivate Charlottesville event (FILE)
Students work with Cultivate Charlottesville to try to improve access to healthy foods
(STOCK)
New program aims to connect job-seekers with Charlottesville employers
(STOCK)
New brewery to open on High Street