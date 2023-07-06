Tracking a stalled front

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see partly sunny skies and hot temperatures for the rest of the day. A weak disturbance may spark a shower or storm this afternoon into this evening. Our chances for more scattered showers and storms will begin to increase Friday into the weekend. The front is expected to clear the region by Monday, with dry and hot conditions by Tuesday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: low 70s

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

