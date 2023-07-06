Advertise With Us
Students work with Cultivate Charlottesville to try to improve access to healthy foods

Cultivate Charlottesville event (FILE)
Cultivate Charlottesville event (FILE)(WVIR)
By Emily Horn
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 1:05 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interns at Cultivate Charlottesville are looking into how to improve access to healthy foods.

These interns come from local high school, and worked in community gardens, as well as projects involving the nutritional value of school lunches.

“It’s just really about students developing leadership skills, as well as skills in and around the garden,” Co-Executive Director Aleen Carey said. “Really being a part of the future of the food system.”

The program runs for six weeks.

