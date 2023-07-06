Students work with Cultivate Charlottesville to try to improve access to healthy foods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interns at Cultivate Charlottesville are looking into how to improve access to healthy foods.

These interns come from local high school, and worked in community gardens, as well as projects involving the nutritional value of school lunches.

“It’s just really about students developing leadership skills, as well as skills in and around the garden,” Co-Executive Director Aleen Carey said. “Really being a part of the future of the food system.”

The program runs for six weeks.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.