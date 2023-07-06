Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority adjusts drinking water facilities

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Rivanna Water and Sewer Authority says it is adjusting production from its drinking water treatment plants in response to recent water quality test results.

RWSA announced Thursday, July 6, that those test results indicated per- and polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, detected at low levels in the drinking water produced by the North Rivanna Water Treatment Plant (NRWTP).

“Out of an abundance of caution, production of drinking water from the NRWTP has been discontinued until additional testing indicates production may be resumed,” RWSA said in its announcement Thursday.

Drinking water is being provided to the NRWTP service area by the South Rivanna Water Treatment Plant.

“Our drinking water is in compliance with all Virginia Department of Health water treatment regulations. We are making this infrastructure adjustment as a precaution to ensure we are providing the highest quality drinking water for our community,” Executive Director Bill Mawyer said.

