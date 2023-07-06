Advertise With Us
Region Ten receiving more than $1 million to help fight the opioid crisis in central Virginia

Region Ten Blue Ridge Center
Region Ten Blue Ridge Center
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Region Ten in Albemarle County is getting more than a million dollars to help fight the opioid crisis in central Virginia.

“We’re really hopeful that with these funds, we can provide the education that the whole community needs around how we as a community can really combat the opioid epidemic,” Region Ten Community Relations Director Joanna Jennings said.

Jennings says the grants come from the Opioid Abatement Authority (OAA) and will increase access to care.

“The first grant will expand Region Ten’s Crisis Intervention Team Assessment Center (CITAC). The OAA funds will also allow for the addition of a crisis receiving center, which is a 23-hour bed stabilization program,” Jennings said.

Jennings says the grants will also be used to help expand Region Ten’s Blue Ridge Community Center Outreach Program, which helps provide care for people who may not already be enrolled in Region Ten services.

“The more that we can understand how the opioid epidemic has impacted all of us as a community, the more we’re going to be able to really help impact change and really support the people in our community that that need it most,” Jennings said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

