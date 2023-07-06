Program encourages going solar in Charlottesville area

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Local Energy Alliance Program is partnering with Albemarle County and Charlottesville for Solarize Virginia.

LEAP says it want the program to make solar as easy as possible.

“By putting solar on your roof, you’re not only going to be making positive impacts on the environment, but you’re also going to be saving money on your electric bill, which I know everybody wants at the end of the day,” LEAP Executive Director Katie VanLangen said.

The program will run until the end of August.

