Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

New program aims to connect job-seekers with Charlottesville employers

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(Pixabay)
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to connect job-seekers with city employers through a new initiative, Ready To Work.

“The goal is to make Charlottesville’s workforce strong and vibrant,” Workforce Development Program Manager Jenny Biche said.

The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development partnered with Rappahannock Goodwill to launch the free training program. The hybrid platform is self-paced: Participants can either do it online, or come into the Charlottesville Center for Virginia Career Works.

“They’ll get certified, and the career navigator will work with them to get the resume written and a cover letter. We’ll work with them on interviews, preparing and career assessments, and then get them scheduled with one of our city employers who’s participating in the program for a guarantee interview,” Biche said.

There are no eligibility requirements.

“It’s open to everybody, so we encourage everyone to apply,” Biche said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

(STOCK)
New brewery to open on High Street
Morning Rush: Thursday, July 6
The milestone year for the town of Broadway’s Red, White and Brew festival is expected to bring...
10th annual Red, White and Brew festival happening alongside other events in Rockingham County this weekend
Other parents who did not want to be on camera said they wanted to see a quicker response time.
New law requires schools to report bullying to parents within 24 hours