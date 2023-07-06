New program aims to connect job-seekers with Charlottesville employers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is working to connect job-seekers with city employers through a new initiative, Ready To Work.

“The goal is to make Charlottesville’s workforce strong and vibrant,” Workforce Development Program Manager Jenny Biche said.

The Charlottesville Office of Economic Development partnered with Rappahannock Goodwill to launch the free training program. The hybrid platform is self-paced: Participants can either do it online, or come into the Charlottesville Center for Virginia Career Works.

“They’ll get certified, and the career navigator will work with them to get the resume written and a cover letter. We’ll work with them on interviews, preparing and career assessments, and then get them scheduled with one of our city employers who’s participating in the program for a guarantee interview,” Biche said.

There are no eligibility requirements.

“It’s open to everybody, so we encourage everyone to apply,” Biche said.

