New brewery to open on High Street

(STOCK)
(STOCK)(WVIR)
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new brewery is moving into the former Pie Chest location on High Street.

Hogwaller Brewing says it’ll offer a limited menu of burgers and barbeque, along with a list of 12 beers.

“We’re really going for a low-key kind of neighborhood brewpub environment,” co-owner Wilson Richey said.

Hogwaller Brewing plans to open its doors by the end of August.

