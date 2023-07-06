New brewery to open on High Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new brewery is moving into the former Pie Chest location on High Street.

Hogwaller Brewing says it’ll offer a limited menu of burgers and barbeque, along with a list of 12 beers.

“We’re really going for a low-key kind of neighborhood brewpub environment,” co-owner Wilson Richey said.

Hogwaller Brewing plans to open its doors by the end of August.

