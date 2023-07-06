July Heat Wave Continues. Tracking Daily Storm Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Still in the grips of an early July Heat Wave. Temperatures will still hover close to around 90 for much of the region Friday and Saturday. Temperatures to back down more so on Sunday. Daily chances of mainly afternoon and evening storms will continue Friday and through the weekend. A slow moving cool front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region over the weekend.

Interactive Doppler Radar updates on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

Tonight: Stray shower or storm early. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s..

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Scattered afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly PM and evening. Not as hot, still humid. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and muggy. Few PM storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mosty sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Chance of a few storms. Highs low 90s.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.