Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Crozet orchard encouraging everyone to pick peaches

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Peach season is underway, and Chiles Peach Orchard says its trees are loaded and ready to be picked.

“I just recommend everybody to come out with their friends and their family and get outside and try something new that maybe they haven’t done before, or just taste something that we have here to sell,” Ally Chiles said.

Chiles has a field of sunflowers ready to be picked, as well.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

Region Ten Blue Ridge Center
Region Ten receiving more than $1 million to help fight the opioid crisis in central Virginia
Charlottesville Area Transit (FILE)
Charlottesville Area Transit seeking community feedback
(FILE)
UVA researchers looking for new ways to stop hearing loss
Cultivate Charlottesville event (FILE)
Students work with Cultivate Charlottesville to try to improve access to healthy foods