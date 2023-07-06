Crozet orchard encouraging everyone to pick peaches

CROZET, Va. (WVIR) - Peach season is underway, and Chiles Peach Orchard says its trees are loaded and ready to be picked.

“I just recommend everybody to come out with their friends and their family and get outside and try something new that maybe they haven’t done before, or just taste something that we have here to sell,” Ally Chiles said.

Chiles has a field of sunflowers ready to be picked, as well.

