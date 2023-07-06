Charlottesville Area Transit seeking community feedback

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Area Transit (CAT) is asking people to give feedback on how it can improve.

CAT is working to improve bus service over the next 10 years by creating a Transit Strategic Plan.

You can participate by filling out its online survey, or heading to CAT’s pop-up event at City Market from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 8.

“It gives us the opportunity to really engage with the community and say, ‘Hey! If you really want us to be robust, if you want increased frequency, here is your opportunity to really weigh in and give us the thumbs up or the thumbs down on what we’re trying to get done,’” Transit Director Garland Williams said.

