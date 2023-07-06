Changes by early next week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Our summer heatwave continues. We’ll see partly sunny skies with temperatures around 90 today. A disturbance will approach from the west later today. A few showers and storms will be possible this afternoon into this evening. A cold front will bring a higher probability for afternoon and evening showers and storms Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, few showers & storm, High: around 90

Tonight: Evening showers & storm, Low: low 70s

Friday: Hot and humid, showers & storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.