10th annual Red, White and Brew festival happening alongside other events in Rockingham County this weekend

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Although the Fourth of July wrapped up on Tuesday, the summer celebrations and festivals continue throughout the Valley.

“We’re excited that this is our 10th year for the Red, White and Brew,” Kyle O’Brien, town manager for Broadway said.

The milestone year for the town of Broadway’s Red, White and Brew festival is expected to bring in around 1500 people to Heritage Park on Saturday.

“That many people in town is good for our community and it just provides another avenue for folks to come out on a you know Saturday night and have a good time,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien said they receive tons of positive feedback about the event each year.

“Even further out than Rockingham County, we bring in a tremendous amount of people from all over the Shenandoah Valley,” O’Brien said.

With this being the 10th year, Broadway is celebrating by having Spencer Hatcher as the headliner at this year’s festival.

The Red, White and Brew festival goes from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and has something for all ages.

“We have a lot of food vendors here, a wide variety of food, a wide variety of drinks -- alcoholic and non-alcoholic, we also have games for children and adults -- cornhole, axe throwing, and our zip line,” O’Brien said.

Also happening this weekend, the town of Elkton is having one of its biggest events of the year -- the annual Elkton Field Day.

Ron Peck, who helps run the event said the carnival-like set up brings hundreds to the town over the course of the weekend.

The pageant is on Thursday at 6 p.m. followed by the parade on Friday at 7 p.m.

The field day ends Saturday with live music and fireworks at Blue Ridge Park in Elkton, the fun begins at 9 a.m.

More events happening this weekend can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.