Virginia Discovery Museum offering free entry to first responders

From Monday, July 3, to Saturday, July 8, first responders and their family members can get in for free.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:32 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Discovery Museum is celebrating all first responders for one week.

“Summer is a great time to thank all of the wonderful hometown heroes that make our communities such a special place to live,” Janine Dozieer said.

