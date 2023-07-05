Virginia Discovery Museum offering free entry to first responders

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Discovery Museum is celebrating all first responders for one week.

From Monday, July 3, to Saturday, July 8, first responders and their family members can get in for free.

“Summer is a great time to thank all of the wonderful hometown heroes that make our communities such a special place to live,” Janine Dozieer said.

Click here for more info.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.