Virginia Beach: 200+ people rescued from ocean since Saturday

Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they’re seeing an increase in...
Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they're seeing an increase in red flags.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WWBT) - Lifeguards had a very busy Fourth of July weekend in Virginia Beach.

WVEC reports more than 200 people had to be pulled from the ocean.

Of those 200 people, paramedics took three of them to the hospital for taking in a lot of water. They’re expected to be okay.

Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they’re seeing an increase in red flags.

Tom Gill, with Virginia Beach Lifesaving Service, said that beachgoers need to be extra careful when the red flags are up.

”Come on down. We’re not telling you not to come here, but if you see those red flags up, go check in with the lifeguards. They’re gonna tell you the best places to swim and make sure that you’re not going to put yourself in a dangerous situation,” Gill said.

Gill also said because rip currents push you away from the beach, you can end up in much deeper water without even realizing it.

