Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Shenandoah man arrested for allegedly starting fire at Gabe’s

Fire truck sirens generic
Fire truck sirens generic(Canva)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A Shenandoah man has been arrested for allegedly starting a fire at Gabe’s in Harrisonburg last week. The arrest was announced by the Harrisonburg Fire Department in a press release.

The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) says 39-year-old Brandon Williams of Shenandoah, was arrested on July 4, and is facing a felony charge of alleged attempted burning of a structure, and a felony charge of burning or destroying personal property.

The fire happened on June 29 at Gabe’s near the corner of East Market Street and University Boulevard. The HFD says two employees who tried to put out the fire were taken to the hospital, but everyone else was evacuated safely.

“I am extremely grateful for the hard work of our fire investigators to get an incredibly dangerous individual off the street,” HFD Chief Matthew Tobia said. “The brazen nature of this incident underscores how dangerous this person is to our community.”

Estimates put damage totals at $30,000, according to the HFD.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center to offer a new immunotherapy treatment
Michael C. Rogers. Photo provided by Charlottesville.
Charlottesville’s interim City Manager withdraws from consideration as City Manager candidate
(STOCK)
Albemarle still in need of dozens of teachers
Virginia Beach had just under 400 rescues all of last summer, and they’re seeing an increase in...
Virginia Beach: 200+ people rescued from ocean since Saturday
NBC29 Skycam: James Monroe Highland
Call for entries for the 2023 Albemarle County Fair