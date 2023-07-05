Mostly Dry Evening with Isolated and Storm Chances into Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It was a hot and muggy Independence Day. Aside from a few spotty showers, conditions were also mostly dry. Upper level disturbances will bring a chance for isolated afternoon showers and storms Wednesday. Thursday is set to be a hot and humid day with a passing chance for showers, before conditions ramp up on Friday. The pattern remains mostly unsettled throughout the weekend and into early next week. Check back for updates.

Tonight: A chance for a spotty shower, but otherwise dry overnight. Lows around 70.

Wednesday & Thursday: Isolated shower/storm. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Friday - Monday: Increased chance for scattered showers and storms. Highs around 90. Lows around 70.

Tuesday: Tracking drier weather with partly cloudy skies. Highs around 90.

