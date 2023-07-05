Advertise With Us
More than 100 students taking part in International Music Institute Concert at Monroe’s Highland

James Monroe’s Highland and Mary Baldwin University are celebrating July 4 with the International Music Institute Concert.
By Destini Harris
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - James Monroe’s Highland and Mary Baldwin University are celebrating July 4 with the International Music Institute Concert.

“This year, we have about 160 students in total,” Heifetz International Music Institute President & CEO Benjamin Rowe said.

“They are here to play favorite tunes, patriotic tunes, show tunes, to really feel good at a concert,” Executive Director Sara Bon-Harper said.

Those students represent 14 countries and 24 states.

“We have students who literally come from around the world, to come here to the Shenandoah Valley to Central Virginia to study, and they’re so thrilled about being in America and being here on the Fourth of July,” Rowe said.

