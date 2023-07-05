Mini July heat wave

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Typical July weather for the rest of the week. Mini heat wave conditions across central Virginia. Only an isolated shower or thunderstorm will pop-up in the heat and humidity during the afternoon and evening hours.

A better scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm risk returns this weekend.

Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny, hot and humid with a spotty shower and thunderstorm forming through the evening. High temperatures in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index.

Wednesday overnight: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s. Patchy fog.

Thursday and Friday: Tropically humid and hot with an isolated afternoon and evening shower/storm. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Hazy, partly sunny, muggy with a scattered shower and thunderstorm. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

