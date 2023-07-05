Advertise With Us
Louisa County Public Schools offering free meals for children this summer

Louisa County Summer Meals Program (FILE)
Louisa County Summer Meals Program (FILE)(WVIR)
By Jacob Phillips
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Louisa County Public Schools is offering free food for children ages 2 through 18 with its Summer Meals Program.

So far this year, the Summer Meals Program has served more than 18,000 meals.

Director of School Nutrition Services Randy Herman says the program is not just limited to Louisa County Public School Students.

“Our Summer Meals Program is basically a continuation of our school meals program. The only difference is in the summer it’s open to all children regardless if they attend our schools or not. It’s for children in the community,” Herman said.

Meals are served Monday through Thursday at 11 different locations from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On Thursdays, children are given enough food to last through the weekend.

The program runs until July 27. More information on pickup locations is available here.

