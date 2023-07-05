Advertise With Us
July Heat Wave Continues for Many. Some Late Week Storms

July Heat Wave - Some Late Week Storms
By Eric Pritchett
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:48 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Hot and humid late week with temperatures around 90, as a July Heat Wave holds on for many. Thursday and Friday afternoon and evening, some showers and storms to develop. Slow movement of storms may produce locally heavy rain. Still others will see none.

A slow moving cool front will approach and move across the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, with more numerous scattered showers and storms, mostly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will start to back down, but it will remain humid.

Interactive Doppler Radar updates on the NBC29 Storm Team Weather app.

Tonight: Stray shower or storm early. Partly cloudy, muggy, some fog. Lows upper 60s to low 70s.

Thursday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Friday: Sun and clouds, hot and humid. Few afternoon and evening showers/storms. Highs upper 80s to lower 90s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Saturday and Sunday: Partly sunny, warm and muggy. Scattered shower sand thunderstorms, mainly PM and evening. Highs in the 80s. Lows upper 60s to lower 70s.

Monday: Sun and clouds, warm and muggy. Few PM storms. Highs low 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs upper 80s. Lows mid 60s.

Wednesday: Mosty sunny, hot and humid. Highs around 90.

