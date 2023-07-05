Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

How loneliness can be harmful

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Checking on your loved ones, especially your elders is important because loneliness can have some negative effects, according to Sheryl Brock operator of “A family Together Home”.

”It leads to heart disease, it worsen diabetes, mental health, needless to say as well as can lead to things that can create more problems with Alzheimer’s, Dementia.” said Brock.

Brock said it is important to check in on elders and for elders to not be afraid to ask for assistance.

“They tend to end up with these health problems and if their loved one passes, they end up alone. They don’t want to ask for help and lose their independence.” said Brock.

Brock said the most important thing to do is to check on your elders.

“Stay in touch with them, be involved in their life. Do things with them, do things for them.” said Brock.

Brock said it can be hard to keep up with medications, especially alone.

“A lot of times people end up on all this medication and then it becomes a task to be like when am I suppose take this? when am i suppose to take that? Unless you are in the health field, you may not know a lot about your medications.” said Brock.

Brock said to not be afraid to reach out and ask for help.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

The milestone year for the town of Broadway’s Red, White and Brew festival is expected to bring...
10th annual Red, White and Brew festival happening alongside other events in Rockingham County this weekend
Other parents who did not want to be on camera said they wanted to see a quicker response time.
New law requires schools to report bullying to parents within 24 hours
Tinkertars
Charlottesville guitar maker releases toy designed to teach kids how to play guitar
Virginia Discovery Museum
Virginia Discovery Museum offering free entry to first responders