How loneliness can be harmful

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Checking on your loved ones, especially your elders is important because loneliness can have some negative effects, according to Sheryl Brock operator of “A family Together Home”.

”It leads to heart disease, it worsen diabetes, mental health, needless to say as well as can lead to things that can create more problems with Alzheimer’s, Dementia.” said Brock.

Brock said it is important to check in on elders and for elders to not be afraid to ask for assistance.

“They tend to end up with these health problems and if their loved one passes, they end up alone. They don’t want to ask for help and lose their independence.” said Brock.

Brock said the most important thing to do is to check on your elders.

“Stay in touch with them, be involved in their life. Do things with them, do things for them.” said Brock.

Brock said it can be hard to keep up with medications, especially alone.

“A lot of times people end up on all this medication and then it becomes a task to be like when am I suppose take this? when am i suppose to take that? Unless you are in the health field, you may not know a lot about your medications.” said Brock.

Brock said to not be afraid to reach out and ask for help.

