The heat and humidity is on !

Storm chances increase later this week, into the weekend
nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:26 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work day is getting off to a muggy start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or storm today. Temperatures will warm into the 90s for many locations. Our chances for showers and storms will increase Friday into the weekend. Look for seasonal heat and humidity early next week. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm, High: low 90s

Tonight: Isolated evening storm, Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s

Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

