The heat and humidity is on !
Storm chances increase later this week, into the weekend
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The work day is getting off to a muggy start. We’ll see mostly cloudy skies, with an isolated shower or storm today. Temperatures will warm into the 90s for many locations. Our chances for showers and storms will increase Friday into the weekend. Look for seasonal heat and humidity early next week. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower or storm, High: low 90s
Tonight: Isolated evening storm, Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Friday: Clouds & sun, showers & storm, High: around 90...Low: around 70
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: upper 80s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: mid 80s...Low: upper 60s
Monday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storm, High: low 80s...Low: mid 60s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, High: upper 80s...Low: upper 60s
