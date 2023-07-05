Advertise With Us
Charlottesville’s interim City Manager withdraws from consideration as City Manager candidate

Michael C. Rogers. Photo provided by Charlottesville.
Michael C. Rogers. Photo provided by Charlottesville.(Charlottesville)
By NBC29
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Interim City Manager Michael C. Rogers is no longer a candidate for the permanent City Manager position.

Charlottesville announced Wednesday, July 5, that Rogers released a statement to staff that advised them of his decision to withdraw from consideration.

“Council has been informed and they expressed a commitment to continue with their search process,” Rogers said in his statement. “While I would have loved to continue working with Council and beside all of you to serve the residents of this great city, personal priorities require that I return home to the District of Columbia full time.”

Rogers shared that he has enjoyed working in the role since joining the team in January 2022. He is expected to remain in service until City Council appoints a permanent city manager.

Charlottesville City Council has recently stated that it has narrowed the search and is expected to announce a decision on the next city manager in mid-July.

