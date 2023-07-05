Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Charlottesville working on new zoning rules

(FILE)
(FILE)(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 3:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Planning Commission are working on the city’s zoning code.

The city has been releasing a series of draft materials of the new code to the public. These drafts are called “modules,” and they include proposed zoning districts,

The main goal is to provide more places to build housing across Charlottesville.

“Generally, we talked about this as a 20-year plan,” James Freas with Neighborhood Development Services said. “But, the reality is this is probably even more than that.

Charlottesville can not get bigger, so adding new housing is about density. This zoning rewrite may allow the city to look at different ways developers will be able to build here.

Each neighborhood is broken down into sections, getting new rules on what the future may look like.

“Essentially, in an area that’s has been, for better or worse, residential for many, many years, that’s going to become essentially like a hub as we’re looking at it,” Councilor Brian Pinkerton said.

No area of Charlottesville will be overlooked: Old neighborhoods, newer ones, streets, and homes around UVA are all included.

“What we want to do is to provide the capacity to have a decent amount more, and really, we should be outpacing the university’s growth,” Rory Stolzenberg with the Planning Commission, said.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
The 9th annual Maupintown Film Festival kicks off July 7
Louisa County Summer Meals Program (FILE)
Louisa County Public Schools offering free meals for children this summer
UVA Cancer Center (FILE)
UVA Cancer Center to offer a new immunotherapy treatment
Michael C. Rogers. Photo provided by Charlottesville.
Charlottesville’s interim City Manager withdraws from consideration as City Manager candidate