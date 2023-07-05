Charlottesville working on new zoning rules

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Council and the Planning Commission are working on the city’s zoning code.

The city has been releasing a series of draft materials of the new code to the public. These drafts are called “modules,” and they include proposed zoning districts,

The main goal is to provide more places to build housing across Charlottesville.

“Generally, we talked about this as a 20-year plan,” James Freas with Neighborhood Development Services said. “But, the reality is this is probably even more than that.

Charlottesville can not get bigger, so adding new housing is about density. This zoning rewrite may allow the city to look at different ways developers will be able to build here.

Each neighborhood is broken down into sections, getting new rules on what the future may look like.

“Essentially, in an area that’s has been, for better or worse, residential for many, many years, that’s going to become essentially like a hub as we’re looking at it,” Councilor Brian Pinkerton said.

No area of Charlottesville will be overlooked: Old neighborhoods, newer ones, streets, and homes around UVA are all included.

“What we want to do is to provide the capacity to have a decent amount more, and really, we should be outpacing the university’s growth,” Rory Stolzenberg with the Planning Commission, said.

