Charlottesville guitar maker releases toy designed to teach kids how to play guitar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A renowned Charlottesville guitar maker is releasing a new toy designed to teach kids as young as 3-years-old how to play guitar.

Brian Calhoun has been building guitars for more than 20 years, having built guitars for musicians such as Dave Matthews, Keith Urban, and Brandi Carlile.

Now, Calhoun is shifting his attention to making instruments for younger clientele.

“If you give a young kid a ukulele or guitar, they just sort of strum and don’t hit it, but when you get rid of all the strings but one, it simplifies it so much that I think these really young kids [can learn] how to play songs on these finger doors,” Calhoun said.

The ‘Tinkertar’ toy guitars are unique in their simplicity.

“We’ve gotten rid of frets, and instead of frets, we have these big color coded numbered finger placement markers, and that corresponds to a teaching book,” Calhoun said.

You can find Tinkertars at Walmart or purchase them online.

