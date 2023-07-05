Call for entries for the 2023 Albemarle County Fair

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office is supporting the Albemarle County Fair by coordinating home art entries.

The entries will be displayed at the exhibit hall in the Agriculture Hall at James Monroe’s Highland.

The judges are volunteers, and there is a winner for each category.

Charlottesville-Albemarle 4H Agent Caitlin Lundquist says entries can be anything from fruit jam to apple pie, woodworking, or anything else that fits a category.

For a detailed schedule and tips and instructions for submitting entries, please visit https://albemarlecountyfair.com. Entrants can register at https://albemarlecounty.fairentry.com.

