Call for entries for the 2023 Albemarle County Fair

NBC29 Skycam: James Monroe Highland
NBC29 Skycam: James Monroe Highland
By Anahita Jafary
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office is supporting the Albemarle County Fair by coordinating home art entries.

The entries will be displayed at the exhibit hall in the Agriculture Hall at James Monroe’s Highland.

The judges are volunteers, and there is a winner for each category.

Charlottesville-Albemarle 4H Agent Caitlin Lundquist says entries can be anything from fruit jam to apple pie, woodworking, or anything else that fits a category.

For a detailed schedule and tips and instructions for submitting entries, please visit https://albemarlecountyfair.com. Entrants can register at https://albemarlecounty.fairentry.com.

