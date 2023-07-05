Albemarle still in need of dozens of teachers

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County Public Schools continues to work to hire teachers, but the district still has dozens of vacancies to fill.

“This year, we’ve hired so far about 100, a little over 100 teachers,” ACPS Spokesperson Phil Giaramita said. “We’re about halfway towards our goal.”

Giaramita says the hardest positions to fill are special education. ACPS is offering a $2,000 sign-on bonus.

“There was a time not that long ago when we would get eight nine, 10 application for an opening,” Giaramita said.

He says less than half as many applicants have so far come in, and there are still more than 90 open positions.

“We’re working a lot closer with our teachers’ aides in offering support to help them obtain their licenses,” Giaramita said.

He says a few things might help with the shortage: First, ACPS is collaborating with UVA to provide online courses; second, the hiring period moved up to get an early start; third, the district has increased teacher pay by about 16% in the last three years.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.