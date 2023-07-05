Advertise With Us
The 9th annual Maupintown Film Festival kicks off July 7

The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
The Jefferson School African-American Heritage Center in Charlottesville.
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The ninth annual Maupintown Film Festival kicks off on Friday, July 7.

The Maupintown Film Festival focuses on sharing films and stories of African American history and culture.

The theme for this year is ‘cultivate community.’

“We encourage everyone to come in. We really focus on telling little known stories that we don’t often hear about. I guarantee you that you will learn a lot that you never knew before,” Maupintown Film Festival Director Lorenzo Dickerson said.

Twelve films will be shown for the festival.

Friday and Saturday’s screenings will be held at the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center, and Sunday’s events will take place at Burley Middle School.

