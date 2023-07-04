UVA Health reminding everyone to be stay safe while exercising in summer heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With rising heat and humidity, it’s important to stay safe while exercising outside.

UVA Health says some key things to consider are what time of day you’re going to be outside, how medications mixed with heat may affect your body, and the importance of staying hydrated.

“If someone collapses, if someone starts having an altered mental status, if someone feels as if they’re going to about to collapse are all important to be really careful,” Doctor Christopher Holstege said.

Another thing to be cautious of is if you’ve had heat-related illnesses in the past, then you’re more at-risk to experience similar illnesses again.

