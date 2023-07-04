Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

UVA Health reminding everyone to be stay safe while exercising in summer heat

Jogging (FILE)
Jogging (FILE)
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:43 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With rising heat and humidity, it’s important to stay safe while exercising outside.

UVA Health says some key things to consider are what time of day you’re going to be outside, how medications mixed with heat may affect your body, and the importance of staying hydrated.

“If someone collapses, if someone starts having an altered mental status, if someone feels as if they’re going to about to collapse are all important to be really careful,” Doctor Christopher Holstege said.

Another thing to be cautious of is if you’ve had heat-related illnesses in the past, then you’re more at-risk to experience similar illnesses again.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville store wants to keep art supplies out of landfills
Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Nonprofit believes Charlottesville is on-track to meet environmental goal
Mark is familiar with the Salvation Army as an auditor. Dorothy is originally from Ireland
Lieutenants make Salvation Army debut with Staunton Corps
Mark Warner’s 1.4B in broadband funding hopeful to make a difference in the Valley