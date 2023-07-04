Advertise With Us
Scottsville celebrating the Fourth of July

(FILE)
(FILE)
By Margaret Glass
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:35 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SCOTTSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Scottsville Volunteer Fire Department is hosting a full day of fun events to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Tuesday kicked off with a downtown parade in the morning.

“This was 111th annual that we can document. We have pictures back to 1913, but we believe it goes back further than that.,” Fire Department Director Tim Karr said.

Car shows, food trucks, kids activities, and live music all to lead up to tonight’s main event: The fireworks.

“Lots of things to do, make a whole day of it and stay right here, and culminate the evening with the fireworks,” Karr said.

“We’re ready. We’ve got a great show,” Timmy Cersley, firework coordinator, said. “The finale is going to be phenomenal, so looking for a lot of people to come out and cheer us on.”

Cersley reminds everyone to be care with fireworks: “If you’re not licensed to use them or have the ability to use them then you shouldn’t be using, especially in a crowd,” he said.

Fireworks will start firing off around 9 p.m. Organizers say to make sure to bring along your own lawn chairs, and get set up early.

