Nonprofit believes Charlottesville is on-track to meet environmental goal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in Charlottesville is confident the city can reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50%.

The mandate calls for the city to meet these goals by 2030.

The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) says emissions from the electricity sector are declining, but more work needs to be done on natural gas and transportation.

“Our community is working on those issues in terms of improving our transit systems so that we need fewer cars to get around, and really looking at our municipal gas utility and what are the key strategies we need to do to reduce emissions and consumption of gas in our community,” Susan Kruse with C3 said.

The goal is for Charlottesville to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

