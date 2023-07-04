Advertise With Us
Closings and Delays
Send Us Your Pictures

Nonprofit believes Charlottesville is on-track to meet environmental goal

Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
Community Climate Collaborative (FILE)
By Bria Stith
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:08 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nonprofit in Charlottesville is confident the city can reach its goal of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by nearly 50%.

The mandate calls for the city to meet these goals by 2030.

The Community Climate Collaborative (C3) says emissions from the electricity sector are declining, but more work needs to be done on natural gas and transportation.

“Our community is working on those issues in terms of improving our transit systems so that we need fewer cars to get around, and really looking at our municipal gas utility and what are the key strategies we need to do to reduce emissions and consumption of gas in our community,” Susan Kruse with C3 said.

The goal is for Charlottesville to be carbon-neutral by 2050.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(STOCK)
New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1
Sheriff Scott H. Jenkins (Culpeper County Sheriff's Office)
Culpeper County sheriff and three others charged with bribery and fraud
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
Police investigating homicide in Albemarle
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Police at Mallside Forest Court in Albemarle.
The Haven mourns loss of day shelter manager in Rio Hill shooting

Latest News

(STOCK)
Charlottesville store wants to keep art supplies out of landfills
Mark is familiar with the Salvation Army as an auditor. Dorothy is originally from Ireland
Lieutenants make Salvation Army debut with Staunton Corps
Mark Warner’s 1.4B in broadband funding hopeful to make a difference in the Valley
Seven of the 11 men were arrested in Henrico County.
11 men charged with soliciting minors in Henrico