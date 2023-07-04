Advertise With Us
Monticello hosts 61st Naturalization Ceremony

Naturalization ceremony at Monticello
Naturalization ceremony at Monticello(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dozens raised their right hands and took the oath to become U.S. citizens during the 61st Naturalization Ceremony at Monticello Tuesday, July 4.

“I’ve waited for this moment for five years,” Noreen Miano said.

“I’m blessed to add my culture to all those that have gone before me to make it better,” Suifofogafetalai Amaama said.

“This is the best place I believe in America to be on the Fourth of July, and be able to welcome new citizens. It’s an incredible feeling,” Gardiner Hallock, Monticello’s interim president, said.

Karen Garcia is from Columbia, and says she is the last of her family to be naturalized. She is currently with the Seminole Trail Volunteer Fire Department.

“I’m very, very proud of serve for the community,” Garcia said.

The new citizens come from more than 28 countries.

