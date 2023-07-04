Advertise With Us
Mini heat wave with spotty storms

Typical July conditions
By Josh Fitzpatrick
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Nearing 90 degrees in the afternoon for the rest of the week across central Virginia. Hit and miss showers and thunderstorms will pop-up in the afternoon and evening.

A better chance for a scattered shower, downpour and thunderstorm Friday and then again next Sunday.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, humid with an isolated shower/storm risk through sunset. Highs 85 to 90 degrees.

Tuesday night: Fine for fireworks displays with warm and muggy conditions. Patchy fog late. Lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday: Mostly to partly sunny. High sunburn index. Humid with an isolated shower/storm chance. Highs 85 to 90 degrees. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Friday: Muggy and partly sunny with a scattered shower and thunderstorm forming. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows 65 to 70 degrees.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a stray shower/storm around. Not a washout. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

Sunday and Monday: Partly sunny with a tropical feel. A shower and thunderstorm scattered over the region. Highs mid to upper 80s. Lows mid to upper 60s.

