Mark Warner’s 1.4B in broadband funding hopeful to make a difference in the Valley

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last week Virginia Senator Mark Warner announced $1.4 billion for broadband in the Commonwealth.

“That funding will certainly help us make some of those kind of dream projects that we’ve been thinking about move closer to reality,” Anna Leavitt, director of Community Action Partnership of Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro (CAPSAW) said.

The money will be distributed to localities across the Commonwealth to create universal access to internet.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to improve affordability, increase digital literacy and release support programs that bridge that digital divide,” Leavitt said.

Although it is not known yet known just how much of the funds the Valley will receive, CAPSAW has been pushing for better access for residents in rural or under served communities.

“We really hope that folks will complete that survey so that they can get a really good feel for local conditions and that will help guide the creation of that effective local response that we’re working on and will give us some hard data to do that,” Leavitt said.

Warner said this money brings Virginia a giant step closer to achieving universal broadband coverage.

CAPSAW has an active survey with results being sent to the State to give data about where the biggest needs lie.

“When they are looking at opportunities to fund programs it’s using that statewide plan and that again is why its so important to have that local input,” Leavitt said.

The survey is open until the middle of July for any Virginian to take. It can be found here.

